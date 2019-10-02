Paqui's Playbook rolls on with free cardiac risk assessments, more

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Kelly Cares Foundation is embracing it with the Paqui's Playbook Wellness Series.

Throughout the month, 16 News Now will be keeping you up to date on special series events.

Coming up on Oct. 10, the Kelly Cares Foundation is bringing the St. Joseph health System Mobile Medical Unit to United Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Go beyond your annual mammogram and take advantage of free cardiac risk assessments and diabetes screenings.

Mammograms must be scheduled in advance, and some restrictions apply.

Call 888-455-4450 or visit kellycaresfoundation.org.

