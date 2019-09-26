Paqui's Playbook Wellness Series returns with Zumba, free health screenings

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Kelly Cares Foundation is embracing it with the Paqui's Playbook Wellness Series.

Throughout October, 16 News Now will remind viewers of upcoming events in the series.

Coming up on Tuesday, Oct. 1 is the annual Pink Out Zumba on the Field at Notre Dame Stadium. Help pack the stadium with pink for this free Zumba session. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Attendees will get cool stuff, a good workout and help support breast cancer awareness. It is all free, but you must register online.

If Zumba's not your thing, the Kelly Cares Foundation is bringing the St. Joseph Health System Mobile Medical Unit to United Federal Credit Union in Mishawaka on Oct. 10 for free health screenings. Go beyond your annual mammogram and take advantage of free preventative screenings. Free mammograms must be scheduled in advance by calling 888-455-4450.

For event details or more information on the Paqui's Playbook Wellness Series, visit kellycaresfoundation.org.

