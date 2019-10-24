Paqui's Playbook Series holds annual Power of Pink Cocktail Party

A special Paqui's Playbook Series event took place on Wednesday.

The third annual Power of Pink Cocktail Party was held at the Downes Club, located at Corbett Family Hall of Notre Dame Stadium.

Every year the event helps raise money for cancer research and honors the Kelly Cares' Playmaker of the Year.

This year the award went to Dr. Sharon Stack, the Director of Harper Cancer Research Institute and Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at Notre Dame.

"She is really committed and her team is committed to make an impact for cancer research," says Co-founder of the Kelly Cares Foundation Paqui Kelly. "What we want to do is eliminate it."

Her husband, Notre Dame Football Head Coach Brian Kelly, also chimed in on giving the award out every year and says he can relate to it.

"I know a little bit about playmakers. I need to have them each and every day," says Brian Kelly. "So having the playmaker award, it's really for us about leadership and you have to have a great drive."

By the way, 16 Morning News Now Tricia Sloma was also there as the emcee of the event.

For information regarding the Paqui's Playbook Series click here.