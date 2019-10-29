Paqui's Playbook Series ends 2019 year with Survivors Dinner

The Paqui's Playbook Series came to an end for the season with a Survivors Dinner on Monday.

Survivors of breast cancer, along with their friends, shared stories about what they went through during their fight with cancer.

Throughout the month of October, Paqui's Playbook Series brought people together to empower them, and teach others about the resources that are available to help everyone going through cancer.

"We wrap up [Monday], for me with a lot of hope in terms of the end of this is very empowering, in terms of seeing people go through it, trying to help them to get there," says Co-Founder of the Kelly Cares Foundation Paqui Kelly. "But also know, there's life after that and that there's people that are working to make this thing so [cancer] is gone."

By the way our own Lauren Moss was the emcee at Monday's event.

If you would like to learn more about the Paqui's Playbook Series, or make a donation, you can do so by clicking here.