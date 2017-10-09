Paqui and Brian Kelly Comprehensive Breast Center director to be honored

When a woman or man is diagnosed with breast cancer, they are not alone. There’s a team of doctors, nurses and medical professionals that dedicate a lot of time and resources toward successful outcomes.

Dr. Michael Rotkis is one of those team members. He is being honored this week as the 2017 Playmaker of the Year at the Power of Pink Cocktail Party, an event featured in Paqui Kelly’s Playbook Wellness Series.

One of his patients, Patricia Merrill, will be there. Merrill is a design consultant at La-Z-Boy Gallery in Mishawaka. With her signature, spiky blonde hair, Merrill gets noticed for her style.

“I just think it's part of my personality,” explained Merrill. “It carries through to how I do my job. I don't know, it just keeps me happy.”

Merrill wasn’t always happy with her hair.

In 2015, Merrill battled ovarian cancer. Chemotherapy meant scarves and wigs. Additional testing confirmed she had the BRCA gene, a genetic mutation that puts the patient at extremely high risk of breast cancer down the road.

In Merrill's case, the cancer didn't wait. An MRI confirmed breast cancer deep inside her left breast.

A nipple-sparing double mastectomy followed.

“I was able to do everything in one surgery; remove the cancer and then they put implants in,” explained Merrill. “And because of how my skin was, we were able to do what we had to do.”

“We're happy to operate and offer that to patients that are good candidates for it,” said Dr. Rotkis. “It gives them the best opportunity to have the best cosmetic outcome after breast cancer surgery.”

Dr. Rotkis worked with plastic surgeon Dr. Ronald Downs to remove the breast tissue but save the outer skin and appearance.

“It worked out very well,” said Merrill. “Three weeks later you couldn’t tell I’d had anything done.”

Dr. Rotkis is the medical director of the Paqui and Brian Kelly Comprehensive Breast Center, now celebrating its one year anniversary.

Since it opened a year ago, it's changed the level of care in the Michiana community.

In fact, St. Joseph Health System reports that mammograms are up over 9 percent in this first year of operation.

“The numbers for mammography have gone up over the past several years, and certainly since the opening,” said Dr. Rotkis. “We still lag behind in the state of Indiana as a whole and we're hoping to improve that, and we hope that having a wonderful comfortable setting for mammography will encourage patients to come here.”

The Paqui and Brian Kelly Comprehensive Breast Center features enhanced screening, diagnostic imaging, and molecular breast imaging, a unique tool for diagnosing women with dense breasts.

“We're thrilled,” exclaimed Paqui Kelly, wife of Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly. “People make a point of coming up to me and saying 'Thank you for what you're doing in the community' and 'I went and got my checkup.'”

Paqui Kelly is a two-time breast cancer survivor. She too had the BRCA gene and endured radical surgeries, and treatment.

“I just celebrated my 10th anniversary for my second diagnosis in 2007,” said Kelly. “I feel like I’m clean and staying on top of it. I go to my annual checkups and I suggest everyone else do too.”

She's proud of the breast center and Dr. Rotkis, the 2017 Playmaker of the Year.

“Honoring him is one of the ways here locally we have not only the facilities but we have the personnel and the people behind the passion,” said Kelly.

“He's just down to earth to let you know what you need to go through and how we're going to do that,” said Merrill.

It’s a game plan that gives Merrill the best possible odds.

While she only recently ended treatments, she's ready to celebrate something special next week.

“I will be the lucky age of 60 on the 18th of October,” Merrill shared. “I’m celebrating all month!”

Merrill will be celebrating in style.

Merrill is an exercise enthusiast, often running or biking several miles a week to maintain her health. She would also like to thank Dr. Robin Zon and the countless nurses who helped her with her treatments.

Dr. Rotkis will be honored at the Power of Pink Cocktail Party that will be held this Wednesday night at Notre Dame Stadium from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information on how to attend, check out Paqui's Playbook Wellness series at