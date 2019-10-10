Paqui Kelly joins Tricia Sloma to discuss early detection of breast cancer

Paqui Kelly, wife of Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly, joined 16 Morning News Now for a live interview this morning to explain how early detection of breast cancer saves lives.

She told 16 Morning News Now anchor Tricia Sloma that she was 37 years old when she was diagnosed the first time.

“Early detection is very, very important," said Paqui. “Early detection in the first stages of breast cancer puts you in a 90% cure rate. It’s waiting that decreases your chances of surviving breast cancer.”

As a two time breast cancer survivor, Paqui is passionate about spreading the word about breast cancer awareness.

Paqui is also an advocate for genetic testing after a second cancer diagnosis revealed a BRCA-1 genetic mutation in her family history.

Paqui Kelly is the force behind “Paqui’s Playbook Wellness Series” that kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October with a Zumba event at Notre Dame Stadium. Today, the St. Joseph Health System Mobile Medical unit will be at the United Federal Credit Union, 4840 N. Main St., Mishawaka today from 11 to 4. The Power of Pink Cocktail Party will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd from 5:30-8pm at the Downes Club at Notre Dame Stadium. Tricia Sloma will emcee the event.

For more information on the mobile medical unit and the Power of Pink Cocktail Party, click here.