Panelists at regional economic breakfast say business is good

Regional business leaders and professionals gathered Thursday morning at the Armory in South Bend for the annual Economic Update Breakfast.

Panelists gave updates on important issues across the region, like economic growth and what the future looks like for local businesses.

South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Rea pointed to downtown areas and their growth as reasons for optimism.

"Sometimes those are signals of the strength of a local economy, and both South Bend and Mishawaka have some exciting things there," Rea said.

The panelists said they have seen a lot of positive growth throughout cities and counties in Michiana.

