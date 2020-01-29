Pair arraigned for alleged murder during Dowagiac armed robbery

Two men have been arraigned on 11 charges each for the alleged murder of a 40-year-old man during an armed robbery in Dowagiac Monday morning.

Jay Penar, 38, of White Pigeon, and 41-year-old Justin Carlton, of Kalamazoo, are charged with the murder of Dowagiac resident Michael Collins in the 700 block of Louise Avenue Monday.

They each face charges of open murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and four counts of armed robbery, and a conviction on any of those counts could result in a life sentence. They also face five counts each of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and each conviction on those counts could tack on two years.

In addition to the 11 felony charges, Carlton is being charged as a habitual offender with a fourth offense. If convicted, his sentence would be a minimum 25 years in prison.

Penar and Carlton are being held without bond.

