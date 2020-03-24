PHM elementary school has positive COVID-19 case

A member of the Walt Disney Elementary School community tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

In a notice sent to Penn-Harris-Madison families and staff, it says the person is believed to have been exposed Tuesday, March 10th and was present at Walt Disney on March 11th through the 13th.

The person experienced mild symptoms and is doing well at home in self-isolation and did not need hospitalization.

Out of an abundance of caution, anyone who was present at Walt Disney between March 11th through the 13th and experiencing any of the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, and fever should stay at home, self-isolate, and contact your medical provider for evaluation and further guidance.