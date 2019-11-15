P-H-M reverses decision, decides to close schools on Red for Ed Action Day

Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is joining a growing list of school districts in Michiana that are cancelling classes Tuesday to participate in the Red for Ed Action Day.

More and more districts across Indiana are closing for the day so faculty, staff and students can go to the Statehouse to fight for greater resources, such as better teacher salaries and school funding.

All P-H-M schools will be closed Tuesday, but the district's administrative offices will remain open.

The decision is a reversal from earlier in the week, when the school district, while announcing a raise in minimum teacher salary, said it had enough teachers who would not be in the day activism in order to keep classes running.

The corporation says it will make up the canceled day on June 4.

