P-H-M cancels classes; students to begin extended eLearning Tuesday

Penn-Harris-Madison schools are canceling classes on Friday and next Monday due to the coronavirus, and students will begin extended eLearning on Tuesday.

From the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation:

Dear P-H-M Families and Staff,

Based on Governor Eric Holcomb’s announcement released at 4:28 p.m. today, all P-H-M students will not report to school tomorrow Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16, 2020. These days will be recess days (no eLearning will be conducted on these two days). Students and families should be prepared to begin extended eLearning beginning on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

All P-H-M staff are to report to their normal work location at normal times on Friday, March 13 and Monday, March 16 to help prepare the district for extended eLearning days.

More details to come for respective staff groups and families. Please be patient with us as we work through these details.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Thacker

Superintendent of Schools