Owner making changes after deadly Kelly's Pub shooting

There are still no suspects in custody after a deadly Sunday shooting outside Kelly's Pub in South Bend. One person was killed and 10 others were hurt.

Police told NewsCenter 16 Wednesday they have received multiple anonymous tips and need people willing to publicly come forward.

"I've gone there a few times with friends, late night," resident Heather Prawat said.

She described Kelly's Pub as a dive bar but said she's never felt unsafe there. So, Sunday's deadly shooting outside the place left her surprised.

"It's kind of a little devastating and a little shocking to have it so close to home," she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, friends of owner Don Kelly helped paint over police evidence markings in the parking lot.

Kelly said he feels sorry for the victims and everyone involved. His bar was closed when the gunfire happened, but he's still making changes.

Off camera, he told NewsCenter 16 he cut his second-shift staff. This means the pub will close earlier, anywhere between 10:30 p.m. and midnight.

But Kelly had already reduced hours in November to avoid rowdiness. At that time, the pub shut down at 1:30 a.m. on weekends instead of 3:00 a.m.

Kelly said the pub had its regular crowd Saturday night into Sunday, and about 25 people were inside before the shooting.

"It's usually quiet around here," said Rick Ganser, who works nearby.

He added that he's never had a problem around here.

"It's a shame that it happened. Nothing good happens after midnight, I guess," he said.

