Owner at Mishawaka Barnaby's celebrates 50 years in business

There was a celebration in Mishawaka on Wednesday that's 50 years in the making. Barnaby's owner Mike Lane was given the key to the city and celebrated with family and friends.

"It’s good to know good people and have a good family, and it’s good to have great customers,” Mike Lane said.

Planning a surprise 50th anniversary party for Lane, Barnaby’s owner, was no easy task.

"I was suspicious that something was taking place,” he said.

He's a hands-on owner who's been a part of Barnaby’s for 50 years and is still working to this day, working his way to becoming owner in Mishawaka.

So what's his secret?

"Two things: good food and drink, and quality and consistency,” he said.

He says it’s also keeping a connection with the community.

"Staying involved with the people that helped bring it this far, which is the general public," he said.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood recognizes that Lane serves more than just a good pie in the city.

"Mike touches everything in the community. He sponsors teams, he gives to charities. Mishawaka is so much better off not just because of the great food that he serves here but also because of the generosity of this great man," Wood said during a ceremony at Barnaby’s on Wednesday.

Lane also received the city’s highest honor: a key to the city of Mishawaka.

"What an amazing guy, and, of course, he's a huge women's basketball fan, so that makes it extra special for us," Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw said.

Customers at the restaurant for the celebration were hoping for many more years of Barnaby's making Michiana its home.

"He's always been there for me. He always helps fellow employees or anybody that needs help. He's not just a boss; he's a brother first and a boss second,” said Tim Lane, who has been working with his brother for 43 years.

"What he does for the Special Olympics and the March of Dimes, and there’s so many other teams that they sponsor and things they do in the community; I’m part of this community, and I’m so proud to be a supporter of Barnaby's, because they're a supporter of our community, McGraw said.

Mike Lane has a message for all his loyal customers, friends and family.

"Can't make it without you, so God bless you, we love you, and we hope you'll continue to stay by us, because we're going to stay by you,” he said.

Mike Lane was one of the first Barnaby's employees at the Jefferson Boulevard location in South Bend in 1969 and moved to manage the Grape Road spot in 1978. He now owns that location.

