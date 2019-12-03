Overdose death results in criminal charges

A drug overdose death that occurred last June is now considered a crime.

Charges were filed Monday against 32-year-old Zachary Born, of New Carlisle. Born is accused of selling cocaine that killed David Wasielewski, of Rolling Prairie, on June 29.

According to court documents, Born was in La Porte selling drugs with friends last June. The group stopped to eat at Taco Bell when one of the women took ill and was dropped off at the La Porte Hospital emergency room.

Born went home, where it is alleged that Wasielewski, another of his companions, began acting as if “demons were chasing him.”

Wasielewski was allegedly placed in Born’s bedroom to calm down, only to later be found deceased on the floor.

Instead of calling police, Wasielewski’s body was then placed in the back of his own pickup truck and covered with a tarp.

That truck later broke down, and the body had to be transferred to another truck before it was placed in Wasielewski’s own garage.

Court documents allege that the cause of death was an “accidental overdose.”

Born is charged with a Level 1 felony of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Court documents further indicate that Born is a flight risk because he has three additional cocaine-related charges pending in St. Joseph County alone.

Born is now being held in the La Porte County jail on a charge of dealing a narcotic drug.

