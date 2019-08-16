Over 39,000 pounds of chicken patty products recalled

Tyson Foods is recalling their Weaver brand frozen chicken patty products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall, affecting 39,078 pounds of product, on Friday.

The 26-ounce resealable plastic bags of chicken patties could be contaminated with extraneous materials.

The problem was discovered after Tyson Foods received consumer complaints.

The recalled items were produced on January 31.

Get more details on the recalled products from the Food Safety and Inspection Service at fsis.usda.gov

Anyone who has the recalled products in their freezers should not consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.