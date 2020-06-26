Outages reported for Indiana Michigan Power customers

The severe weather coming through the area has caused more than 10,000 power outages in the Southwest Michigan and Northwest Indiana area.

That's according the the I&M outage map.

There's hundreds of outages being reported in different areas around Berrien County, especially in areas near Coloma Charter Township, Benton Heights, and Benton Harbor.

There's also been some outages reported near Buchanan as well.

Meanwhile, there's over 700 outages reported in the South Bend.

Right now, there's now estimated time for restoration.

