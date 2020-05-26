Out-of-service elevator causes concerns at apartment building

For about a week now, residents of a South Bend apartment complex have been without a working elevator.

You have to be at least 62 years old to live in the William C. Ellison Apartments in South Bend. Its 42 units are spread out over three stories.

“My biggest problem, concern, I can’t get in and out of my house. I’m a prisoner in my own house,” said Freddie Haynes.

Freddie is 72 years old, confined to a wheelchair, and for the time being, confined to his second floor apartment.

He claims the elevator broke down on Monday of last week. “Well I got food in here, but my medicine, my blood pressure medicine done ran out and I can’t get out of here and go get it.”

Upper floor tenant Pinkie Hunt says that while the elevators have been out of service before, “This is the first time it’s ever been out this long. They said they had to order a piece, but come on, since Wednesday?” Hunt recalls that the elevator went down on Wednesday of last week.

The situation has caught the attention of South Bend Second District Councilman Henry Davis Jr. “What’s going on is very neglectful. It’s irresponsible, and the landlord of that particular facility building should be fined.”

16 News Now contacted Lynn Coleman who is on the board of LaSalle Park Homes. He says the repairs were beyond the ability of their in-house maintenance crew and that management is doing everything it can to rectify the situation and to assist residents with any needs they might have.

Coleman said a needed elevator part is expected to arrive Wednesday.

