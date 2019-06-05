"Our students can learn": BHAS CEO speaks out before plan to leave district

As the closure of Benton Harbor High School looms, the district’s CEO shared his side.

Dr. Robert Herrera sat down with NewsCenter 16’s Kim Shine Wednesday to talk about why he is leaving and the plans he was committed to seeing through.

Herrera said he’s stepping down because he doesn’t have the heart to dismantle the district he hoped to help save. He believes the students can succeed, but it is the adults and the state who need to put them first.

“I believe that, given the right opportunity, our students can learn at the same level as any other students can. It’s just been due to poor organizational effectiveness and adults not getting down to focus on the right business in the district," he said.

Much to his disappointment, his contracted three-year agreement to improve Benton Harbor Area Schools was cut short by state leaders.

"The board has made decisions in the past, the Michigan Department of Education has made decisions in the past, and those decisions have really created a lot of disruption to the teaching and learning environments between our teachers and our students. And that's the part that has to stop," he said.

Herrera believes that student behaviors are symptoms of the poor system and a failure to establish positive cultures in the school building.

His plan carried a main focus to fix education gaps throughout the K-12 system. He said he wanted to create a balanced, comprehensive curriculum in which students could be challenged at the appropriate levels.

As a result, an English Language Arts, or ELA, curriculum was chosen and implemented for all grades during the 2018-2019 school year.

"That included embedded professional development, it included structures for support in the district. It included how this was going to play out through this whole curriculum-management cycle and how we were going to be able to collect data and assess students in a timely manner," he said.

It's a move he said garnered student improvement as quickly as the first semester, but the district is still waiting on the end-of-the-year results. The district contracted Houghton Mifflin Harcourt to analyze the data, and a report should be available before the end of June.

"There is evidence that we can effectively teach students and our students can learn, have a willingness to learn and will commit to their education if provided with a quality learning environment," he added.

Another part of his plan targeted detailed training and professional development for teachers. He also wanted to change certification requirements for substitute teachers from one-year to three-year agreements.

He said it’s a point where culture leads strategy and applauded school leaders for their hard work.

"The administration in this district and our teaching staff, our instructional support folks have done a very good job at implementing that teaching and learning piece," he said.

Herrera also planned to create social, emotional support for students. The district hired a multi-tiered systems of support coordinator to work districtwide to focus on restorative practices at the secondary level, social and emotional competency for grades K-5, and instructional support for trauma students.

With a district more than $16 million in debt, Herrera said he wanted to create a deal with the state to earn financial relief. The proposed agreement would allow the district to sell property and cut other costs, and the state would match the resulting revenue. This concept was never announced, as Herrera said it was part of his second-year focus.

“A lot of other districts still bring about this level of change without a CEO, so I’m not saying it can’t happen in the future of Benton Harbor, but you’re going to have to have some visible changes in adult behavior, not only with the board but with the district level administration and whatever role [the] Michigan Department of Education or the [Michigan] Treasury plays with the district at that point in time."

He said there are a lot of great ideas within BHAS, but the district needs forward thinking and someone who can effectively implement those concepts.

“As I talk to parents, as I talk to younger parents in the community, they want a good school for their children. I don’t think they care if it’s a CEO, I don’t think they care if it’s the board of education or there’s local control; they just want quality schools for their students and their children here, and that’s the part where I think that we’re all missing the point,” he said.

On Tuesday night, the Farmington Hills School District approved Herrera's superintendent contract. Once signed, he will start July 1.

He plans to submit a letter of resignation to the Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education effective June 30.

The Benton Harbor School Board is set to regain control of the district on July 1. They do not agree with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's K-8 plan to shut down Benton Harbor High School.

