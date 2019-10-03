'Our house in the middle of our street': SB home gets new lease on life, 6 blocks away

Want to get a look at something you don't see every day? It is a two-story house in the middle of the street.

The house was being moved Thursday after being saved from demolition in South Bend's Harter Heights neighborhood.

But what's so special about it? 16 News Now photojournalist Kyle Bindas went to find out.

It's a house from the 1920s, but what makes it unique is where the money is going and how it's going to help the South Bend community.

The house was being moved about six blocks after being donated.

"I have been amazed at how everyone has come together here in South Bend to work for a common purpose, to help some people in this city," said Wayne Richards, the director of operations for Habitat for Missions.

Six blocks might not seem like that far, but to move an entire house that distance? It takes some planning.

"We have power dolly system here that's kind of unique to the industry with a SmartSteer system that's computerized and hooked up to the computer screens, and then you can drive it remote control," Wolfe House and Building Movers estimator Devin Hirt said. "It's a technology we've incorporated in moving some of our historical things, but even on a house of this size, it's very helpful in navigating some of these tight corners, some of the 90-degree turns, coming down some of these streets where you have the large trees."

Roads had to close, power lines had to be moved and one complicated machine had to be used to deliver the house that distance.

For more on the project and the house's new purpose, watch the video above.

