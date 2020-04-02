Osolo fire crews battle residential fire

Crews are currently battling a house fire in Osolo township.

The call came in just before 4:00 p.m to a house fire on Southwood Drive just off of Bristol.

Osolo Township Fire Department initially responded to the call and six other agencies later responded.

Osolo Fire Battalion Chief Garrett Frey says the fire started in the barn and later spread to the house.

Frey says the house is a complete loss.

The bulk of the fire is put out at this time, but crews are still on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.