The 10th annual Oshke Kno Kewéwen Traditional Pow Wow was held Sunday.

Each Memorial Day weekend, the event is named in recognition of the Pokagon Band community eagle staff carried by the Pokagon Band veterans.

The goal of each Pow Wow is to honor the staff and hundreds of Pokagon veterans, and past tribal leaders represented on it. Committee members also use the Pow Wow to celebrate their identity and open themselves to learning more about others as well.