Osceola man killed in Chicago prison

An Osceola man sentenced to federal prison time was killed while in prison in Illinois.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 57-year-old Lonnie Painter was killed in late December in Chicago.

Painter was sentenced to 15 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge in June.

Painter was initially arrested after weapons raids by the ATF and the St. Joseph County Drug Investigation Unit.

Painter was sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder in La Porte County in the early 1990s. He was also convicted of murder in Tennessee.

Painter has been in federal prison since October 8th.