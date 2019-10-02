Osceola man sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm

An Osceola man was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Lonnie Painter, 57, learned his sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to the charge in June, according to a release from the office of the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

Painter admitted to having two loaded 9mm pistols bought by his late wife between June and November of 2018. A Michigan bail bondsman found the firearms while repossessing Painter's vehicles.

He was initially arrested after weapons raids by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the St. Joseph County Drug Investigation Unit, with assistance from the South Bend Police Department.

Painter was previously convicted of second-degree murder in Tennessee and attempted murder in La Porte.

The remains of Painter's wife, Natily Franklin, were found at an Osceola cemetery in March and positively identified as hers in July.

