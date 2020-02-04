Osceola man accused of child molesting

An Osceola man is facing a child molesting charge in Steuben County.

David Wolfram, 62, was arrested Friday after he allegedly touched a girl under the age of 14 in a sexual manner back in November, according to The Herald Republican in Steuben County.

It allegedly happened while they were staying at a Fremont-area resort, while several other people were sleeping in the same room.

Wolfram's bond has been set at $10,000. He faces up to 12 years in prison for the Level 4 felony.

