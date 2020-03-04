Osceola family says new carbon monoxide detector failed to work amid leak

An Osceola family is asking other local families to check their carbon monoxide detectors after one of theirs reportedly failed to sense the gas leaking from their furnace.

“What happened on Tuesday morning was one of those things where [you go], ‘That won’t happen to me,’” Kevin Selesky stated.

Early Tuesday morning, his wife, Ashley, said she awoke as their newborn daughter, Camryn, fussed.

While fixing Camryn’s pacifier, Ashley heard a faint beeping noise. She couldn’t make it out.

“I about dismissed it because it was so faint,” Ashley recalled.

She went to investigate the source of the sound. It wasn’t the newly installed carbon monoxide detector in the upstairs hallway. Ultimately, Ashley discovered the basement carbon monoxide detector (installed in 2001) flashing.

“It said, ‘Move to fresh air immediately,’” she said.

When firefighters arrived, they went upstairs to check carbon monoxide levels.

“[Their detector] was reading 92 [parts per million],” Ashley said.

Penn Fire Department tells 16 News Now the department gauges the potency of carbon monoxide in homes based on guidelines from 8wedge.com. Two hundred parts per million of carbon monoxide can lead to headaches and nausea in healthy adults, while 2,000 can cause death within one hour.

The second-floor carbon monoxide detector, which the family purchased in October, failed to alert the Seleskys about the gas leak.

Northern Indiana Public Service Company confirmed the furnace was the source of the carbon monoxide, despite the family routinely servicing the furnace.

“I’m hoping maybe after this story or after work someday, someone takes that extra time – that extra five minutes, 60 seconds – to just test their detector,” Kevin explained. “There’s probably somebody out there whose detector’s not going to work.”

The family credits baby Camryn for potentially saving their lives, all because she fussed and awoke Ashley, who heard the 19-year-old basement carbon monoxide detector faintly beeping.

The Seleskys are writing to the manufacturer of their new carbon monoxide detector to make them aware of the issue they experienced.

