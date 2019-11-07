Osceola church taking donations for family who lost everything

Apple Road Theatre and Ministry is taking donations for a family that lost everything in a fire on Tuesday night.

The family of five is in need to winter coats, clothing for teenagers, food, donations of money, anything you can give.

"I just want them to know that we are very honored to be there for them and they're just wonderful people and I hope the donations just keep pouring in for them. We're just so glad we're still here for them," said Theresa Housour, the pastor at Apple Street Road Theatre and Ministry.

The Church is located just a few houses down from where the fire happened on Apple Road in Osceola.

If you want to donate, the address is 311 S. Apple Road, Osceola Ind.

They will take donations from noon-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8-Friday, Nov. 15. They would prefer not to have drop--offs on Sunday, but if that's the only day you can come, they say they're not turning anything away.

The church already has many donations, including a wheelchair and mobility scooter for the family's son, who uses a wheelchair due to an accident a few years ago.

