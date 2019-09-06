Osceola Dragway looks to expand; neighbors' support divided

There could be a lot more happening at the Osceola Dragway if a rezoning gets the green light this fall, but not everyone is on board with the proposed expansion.

Some of the people who live near the track welcome the expansion, but others have concerns over safety and property value.

"I'm all for it, so I say let’s do it," Koral Thornton said.

"I am not in support of it, I am against it,” Peggy Williams said.

Neighbors are divided over the proposed expansion on the 160-acre lot at Osceola Dragway.

"There's no protection between these properties. If you go across to my neighbors and look at the plans, this test road is going to be very close to their property line,” Williams said.

"I'd love to see the tracks get expanded and get more people, more time, more money," Chuck Harper said.

Neighbors who live within 300 feet of the Dragway got notices on the expansion. Other's nearby but just outside that radius, like on Vistula Road, received no notice.

"So, they're going to resurface the dragstrip track, add a couple storage buildings, and then add a road test course part. So, they're looking to expand pretty much the whole extent of that 160 acres,” said Chris Godlewski, the director of planning and development in Elkhart County.

That's only if the Elkhart County Commission approves rezoning the area.

"With these kind of plans, to give all the residents involved such short notice, I don't know if 'sneaky' is the word, [but] it's certainly not fair,” Williams said.

Williams also said she is concerned about the Dragway going from a couple days a week to a whole week.

"Noise seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to possibly 10? If this is year-round, that means they're putting lights up," she said.

Increased traffic is a concern for some.

"County Road 16 and County Line Road are a mess already. They don't plan to widen the road. They don't plan to put a stoplight in, there's going to be a lot of infrastructure damage there," Sally Hernandez said.

Concerns were also shared on social media about the development, but one neighbor sees no problem.

"Some people were against it, but like I posted a thing that said, if you're not for it, move,” Thornton said.

16 News Now reached out to the Osceola Dragway, but they did not comment on the expansion.

For residents who are interested in weighing in, there is a public meeting Sept. 12 at the Elkhart County Planning building. That meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. The county commissioners will make a final decision on rezoning Oct. 21.

If you can’t make it to the hearing, you can email your thoughts on the expansion to dps@elkhartcounty.com.

If you’re against the expansion and live in Elkhart County, you can sign a petition. To connect with that group, reach out to the following contacts:

Lyle Fisel: 574-320-4734

Sally Hernandez: 574-202-2357

Kevin Foy: 574-536-9218

Michele Camp: 574-612-3285

