‘Joker’ tops Oscar nominations with 11; 3 other films get 10

Todd Phillips’ much-debated supervillain origin story and R-rated box-office smash “Joker” topped all films with 11 Academy Awards nominations on Monday.

Vying for second place with 10 nominations apiece are three films: Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ World War I tale "1917. "

The nominations had some surprises, with Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce missing out on their first Oscar nominations.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.

Nominations include:

Best picture: “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood” “Ford V Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,”

“Marriage Story”and “Parasite.”

Directing: Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman,” Todd Phillips, “Joker,” Sam Mendes, “1917,” Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a Time...in Hollywood,” and Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite.”

Leading actress: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet,” Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story,” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women,” Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” and Renee Zellweger, “Judy.”

Leading actor: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory,” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once upon a Time...in Hollywood,” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story,” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker," and Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes.”

Supporting actress: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell,” Laura Dern, “Marriage Story,” Scarlett Johansson “Jojo Rabbit,” Margot Robbie “Bombshell,” and Florence Pugh “Little Women.”

Supporting actor: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes,” Al Pacino, “The Irishman,” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” and Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

