Organizations offering loan program to Berrien County businesses

Three organizations are helping to offer Berrien County businesses and nonprofits some relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, Cornerstone Alliance, the Berrien Community Foundation and the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council will offer loans to help businesses pay rent or mortgages due for April and May.

Business owners and nonprofit organizations that have a physical building in Berrien County can find full program details, as well as the application by clicking here.

Owners can also find the application on the Berrien Community Foundation website by clicking here.