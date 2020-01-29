Orchards Mall staves off closure over unpaid utilities bill

Orchards Mall avoided closure Tuesday after Benton Township received a payment for the shopping center's overdue utilities bill.

The mall owed the township nearly $46,000 in overdue water and sewer bills, which prompted the township to consider shutting off the water supply to the mall, according to our reporting partners at WNDU.comThe Herald-Palladium.

The mall reportedly paid a minimum $7,767 to avoid that.

If the mall had not paid the bill, in addition to losing its supply to water, the township would have been forced to rescind the mall's occupancy permit.

The mall was previously shut down briefly for similar reasons in June 2018.

