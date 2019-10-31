Orange Mustangs on display for Halloween at Campbell Ford dealer

Two festively orange vehicles are displayed side by side at Campbell Ford in Niles.

One is a restored 1970 Mustang and the other a 2019 EcoBoost Mustang.

The four-cylinder engine in the new model has around the same amount of horsepower as the decades-old V8. But the modernized car from the 1970s has something many others from the time did not.

"There was 190,000 made in 1970, Mustangs, and only one had air conditioning," Erik Blad said. "And this happened to be the only one."

That air conditioning cost just $340 in 1970.

