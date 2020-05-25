Oppressive heat with storms for your Memorial Day

TODAY:

A very warm start to the day with wake up temperatures near 70°! A chance of showers and thunderstorms returning to our area after the lunch hour. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s. Winds from the south west ushering in warmer air for the next few days.

TONIGHT:

Feeling quite muggy. Overnight lows in the upper 60s. Mainly dry with partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny, humid and hot. High temperatures in the middle 80s. Another daytime chance of thunderstorms. Flooding becomes an issue once again.