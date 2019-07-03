Oppressive heat lasts for three more days

TODAY:

A steamy start! Wake-up temperatures in the low 70s with dew points in the upper 60s. A hot & humid day with afternoon pop-up showers. No severe weather likely today. Highs top out in the upper 80s with dew points in the 70s! Stay cool.

TONIGHT:

Isolated rain chances on the radar with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the low 70s. Virtually no wind.

TOMORROW:

A few showers and thunderstorms on the radar, mainly between 1-5pm. Highs top out in the upper 80s, once again. Another humid day. Thankfully, showers taper off before 9pm, and Fireworks should fire off with no issues Thursday evening.