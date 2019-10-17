Opposition to Osceola Dragway expansion places large sign in Elkhart

Neighbors in opposition to the proposed changes at the Osceola Dragway are stepping up their game to get their side heard. This happening after the Elkhart Planning Commission recommended last month that the plans move forward.

"I want to see them take this project and put it somewhere where it belongs" Lyle Fisel says. He has been against this plan from the start and lives near the north side of the track.

He and a few others rented a big sign to place along Old US-33 near Tower Road in Elkhart on Thursday to send a clear message that not all neighbors support the expansion at the Osceola Dragway.

"80 feet is where this track will be,” Fiesel says pointing to the backyard property line of a home on Wyndtree Blvd right by the proposed test track.

Safety is a major concern for some neighbors; a proposed test track could go from 1000 feet from the property line, to just 80 feet.

"They’re saying they’re going to put a 6-foot dirt berm up and they're going to plant trees on top of that," Fisel adds.

Neighbors wonder if that will that stop an out of control vehicle flying off the track near their homes?

"If you've got kids playing out there in the back yard, that's no different than having them play next to an interstate,” Fisel says.

Other concerns some that live near Osceola Dragway have are lowered property values, increased traffic, as well as noise.

"There's all kinds of issues, it’s just a bad fit. There's nothing wrong with the concept they just need to take it out in the country where they're not going to have such an impact on residences," Fisel says

In just a few days the Elkhart County Commissioners will have the final say.

"This is a residential area and if you look at the other sanctioned three racetracks that are in the State of Indiana that are the same kind of sanctioned tracks, they aren't anywhere close to a residential area,” Fisel says.

The vote from the Elkhart County Commissioners will decide if the plans move forward. That vote will happen Monday October 21st.

