Open houses scheduled to discuss South Shore Double Track plans

A public meeting is scheduled to discuss the next steps for the South Shore Double Track NWI project.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District will hold a workshop with the Michigan City City Council after the plan was approved at the federal level. An open house will be held from 1-6 p.m. March 3 at City Hall.

More public open houses are planned for June.

The meetings will give Michiana residents the opportunity to see how plans are progressing and give feedback.

The construction start date for the double track project is mid-2021, with expected completion in 2023.

