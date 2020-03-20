Online learning won't count toward required class hours, Michigan officials say

Online learning done at home during the shutdown won't be counted toward required hours, according to the Michigan Department of Education, fueling concerns about extending the school year into the summer.

Officials are also not granting seat time waiver requests, which allow the superintendent to waive the minimum number of hours and days of instruction for alternative education or other programs.

At this point, it's unclear the impact this will have considering it's unknown when students are going back to school.

