Online ballot request form posted for Indiana primary

Indiana voters can now submit online their requests for a mail-in ballot for the state’s June 2 primary election.

The request form was posted online Tuesday on the state’s voter registration site at www.IndianaVoters.com.

The electronic form submits the ballot request to election officials, rather than voters having to mail the ballot application form to their county election office.

Election officials are promoting mail-in voting as a way to protect the safety of voters and polling site workers by reducing the amount of in-person voting.

The primary was delayed by four weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

4/28/2020 2:57:43 PM (GMT -4:00)

