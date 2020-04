The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging all students to file the 2020-21 FAFSA before the approaching April 15 deadline.

The state will be hosting a virtual event this Saturday..

Staff will be answering common questions and posting videos.

This is going on from 1-3 p.m.

You can follow the Learn More social media accounts on Facebook facebook.com/LearnMoreIN), Instagram ([instagram.com/learnmoreindiana]@LearnMoreIndiana) and Twitter (@LearnMoreIN) for more information.