Ongoing rain in Michiana finally ends Thursday

*A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 5pm Thursday. Flooding potential could lead to large pools of standing water. Turn around, Don't Drown*

TODAY:

Steady showers on the radar this morning. Rain chances will continue to roll through Michiana until the noon hour. A few isolated showers are still possible this afternoon, but much less likely. We finally dry out just before dinnertime with highs in the upper 60s. A cool and comfortable evening ahead with lower levels of humidity.

TONIGHT:

Clear, dry, comfortable. Lows in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY:

It’s the first day of summer! A bright and sunny afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Shower chances return late, leading into the weekend.