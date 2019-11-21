OneRepublic to perform at Notre Dame

OneRepublic is coming to Notre Dame for a concert during IDEA Week, the university announced Thursday.

The pop rock band is known for songs that include "Counting Stars," Apologize," "Good Life" and "Stop and Stare."

The show is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Purcell Pavilion.

Special guests include American Authors and The Bergamot

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 27, at 10 a.m. EST, with prices ranging from $50 to $149.

Visit ideaweek.com/onerepublic for more information.

From Notre Dame:

The concert is the first announced act for Idea Week, which will take place April 19-25 (Sunday-Saturday).

Idea Week is hosted by Notre Dame, the South Bend-Elkhart region and various community organizations and businesses. It will be held at the University and other locations throughout South Bend and Elkhart and will be open to the public.

A primary goal of Idea Week is to highlight and celebrate the growing entrepreneurial and innovative spirit in the South Bend-Elkhart region that is helping to propel the area forward.

More than 21,000 people attended at least one part of Idea Week 2019, and close to 18,000 people attended in 2018, its inaugural year.

In addition to OneRepublic, Idea Week will feature an e-sports tournament with tens of thousands of dollars in prize money; nationally known keynote speakers; a major comedic act; the McCloskey New Venture Competition, which will offer prizes worth hundreds of thousands of dollars; the 10th annual 1st Source Bank Commercialization Award Dinner; additional musical performances; meet-ups; workshops; technology experiences; and various social activities, all of which will be announced in greater detail over the next five months.

The entertainment portion of Idea Week, such as OneRepublic’s performance, is essential to the week’s purpose, according to Bryan Ritchie, vice president and Cathy and John Martin Associate Provost for Innovation at Notre Dame.

“Recent research has shown that some of the criteria necessary for creating an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation, which is what we are trying to do with Idea Week, are fun networking events and big, mainstream entertainment performances like OneRepublic,” Ritchie said. “Idea Week’s relatively uncommon model of mixing concerts and comedians with informative sessions and learning experiences helps fill this need by facilitating the interaction of people, ideas and resources.”

OneRepublic is composed of singer-songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released its debut album, “Dreaming Out Loud,” in 2007. The Mosley Music Group/Interscope release included the multi-platinum-selling single “Apologize,” which broke digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination. The band’s second album, 2009’s “Waking Up,” produced the hit singles “All the Right Moves,” “Secrets” and “Good Life.” The certified-platinum “Native” followed in 2013, featuring the No. 1 hit “Counting Stars,” along with a worldwide tour. OneRepublic released “Oh My My,” its fourth full-length album, in 2016. Last year, the band released “Start Again ft. Logic,” a song featured on the soundtrack for the Netflix drama “13 Reasons Why,” and “Connection,” which was part of Fiat Chrysler’s Summer of Jeep campaign. OneRepublic’s new singles “Wanted” and “Rescue Me” are out now.

Tickets to see OneRepublic range from $30 for college students to $50 to $149 for the general public and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 27 (Wednesday) at ideaweek.com/onerepublic.

For more information on the concert, Idea Week and other scheduled events, visit ideaweek.com.

