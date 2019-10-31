One year later, Maverik Lowe still recovering

One year after the Fulton County school bus stop crash that killed three siblings and injured a neighbor boy, the community is still trying to heal.

No one is working harder at healing than Maverik Lowe. The boy was one of the four children struck on Indiana Highway 25 last year and is the only survivor.

Maverik was critically injured in the crash. Most of his memories of that difficult day are troublesome. However, there is one memory that gives him comfort.

“When I was 5, I started having this dream of my mom holding my hand saying, 'It’s going to be OK. I kept on having that dream at least once a week,” Maverik said.

It was a dream that didn't seem to mean anything.

That is, until Maverik found himself lying in a ditch, hit by a truck.

Before he was taken away by helicopter, his mom took his hand. It was just like his dream.

“That’s what she did. She held my hand and said, ‘It’s going to be OK,'” Maverik recalled. “For five years, it was warning me.”

Maverik's premonition gave him peace, but it had no way of preparing him for his injuries and a very long road to recovery.

The truck that killed three neighbor kids left Maverik’s body shattered.

“They didn’t know if I was going to make it at first,” Maverik said. “Then I did. Really surprised that I did."

“He’s definitely our miracle,” said Jocelynne Lowe, Maverik’s mom. “They wanted to amputate his leg.”

His list of injuries totaled almost 40. The most notable: his spine, lungs, spleen, neck, head, face, wrist and, of course, his leg.

Maverik’s knee was pretty much gone and, for months, he had a large open wound with dressing that needed changing.

“Every time we changed it, it would hurt so much. I just hated it because when they had to pull gauze out and it would stick to it sometimes inside of the hole,” Maverik said.

Pins and rods were used to keep his leg straight and together.

Maverik spent 30 days in Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. When he came home, he didn’t go back to the mobile home park on Indiana Highway 25. Instead, he was able to move into a home in Akron, Indiana, that was made wheelchair-accessible with the help of volunteers and donations.

“They helped us a lot, and if it weren’t for all the help and donations and support and prayers, we wouldn’t be where we are right now,” Jocelynne said.

Right now, Maverik is recovering from his latest and, hopefully, his last surgery, a knee replacement. He got his new knee at Riley Children's Hospital in September. He can take steps with a walker.

He has physical therapy three to four times a week and does special exercises every day. He starts his day with a device that warms up his leg. He’s working on putting full weight on his foot and building his muscles to walk.

“They say he should be walking without the walker by the end of November,” Jocelynne said. "… Sometimes he’s really stubborn and doesn’t want to do what he’s supposed to. Then I have to be mean old mom and show him tough love.”

“He’ll say, ‘Hey, Kyle, can you grab this for me?’" said Kyle Smith, Jocelynne’s boyfriend. "'How about I get it out of the refrigerator and I’ll carry it for you, but if you want it, you’ll have to come out here and get it?' He doesn’t get too mad at me about it.”

While overcoming physical challenges are his focus, his mom says Maverik struggles with difficult memories too.

“He has a lot of questions. Why he’s here and his friends are not. I think that’s probably what he struggles with the most, is that question, and I don’t think that will ever go away,” Jocelynne said.

But a mother's support, just like Maverik's dream, can make everything OK.

Maverik is a seventh-grader at Tippecanoe Valley. While he can't go to school right now, he does receive his assignments online. He looks forward to being able to ride his bike someday and eventually go skateboarding.

In mid-October, Maverik testified at the trial of the woman who caused the crash, Alyssa Shepherd. Shepherd was convicted and awaits sentencing in December.

