One year commemoration for Eric Logan

A one year commemoration to remember the life of Eric Logan was held on Sunday.

Logan, who was shot and killed by a former South Bend police officer on Father's Day last year, was celebrated by his family and friends at a communal barbecue.

Loved ones including Logan's brother, Tyree Bonds, led the get-together at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Center.

Bonds says part of uniting the community is helping it heal, something he says his brother always wanted to do.

"That's why I chose to do this for my brother. He wanted to do this last year," Bonds said.

When Bonds was asked how Logan would feel knowing the community is making an effort to come together, Bonds said he would be proud.

"He's proud. He's proud because even though we crying, and what we doing for the community, and what we are trying to do, and I feel as of right now, he gave me an opportunity to be worthful now. At first, I was like, 'Ehh, there ain't gone be no change. There ain't gone be no change.' We can't be like that no more. We got to speak out now," Bonds says.

Bonds says if he had the opportunity to talk to Logan today, he would tell him two things.

"I love you, and Happy Father's Day," Bonds said.