One suspect dead, another wanted after deadly home invasion in Benton Township

Police have identified one suspect in a deadly home invasion Wednesday night, but another suspect is still on the run.

“The ricochet didn’t go through the wall, but the bullet is still in there," Jacquelyne Prather said.

After two years as a renter, Prather is moving out of Briarwood Apartments.

“It’s not the first time I’ve heard gunshots out here. It’s the first time I’ve had a gunshot come through my door," she said.

Prather showed 16 News Now gunshot holes in her door, wall and ceiling. They are from a home invasion of her neighbor’s apartment across the way.

“I’m blessed, the people across the hall, they’re blessed. They have kids over there,” she said.

Benton Charter Township police say two masked men broke into her neighbor's unit before 11:30 p.m. Three men, one woman and three children were inside.

Detectives say the masked men ordered the occupants in the living room to "get down". The renter of the apartment, hearing the commotion from his bedroom, got his rifle and exited his room. Police say he encountered one of the suspects, who had a handgun, and gunfire was exchanged.

“Then, the police finally came up and you heard them say, 'He’s not breathing, y’all need to go back in. We’ll deal with it,'" Prather said.

That suspect, according to police, was 23-year-old Dante Long Jr., of Benton Harbor. Long died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest and the lung.

Police have not yet identified the surviving suspect who escaped.

“I don’t feel safe," Prather said. "I’m going to be honest, I don’t, because you hear a lot of stuff going on around here and then for it actually happen.”

Prather said Briarwood Apartments did offer her a new unit, but she declined. A staff member at the complex told 16 News Now they had no comment for the media.

If you know anything about the home invasion, you’re asked to contact Benton Township Police Detective Bureau at 269-925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

