One shot at Blossom Acres Apartments in Benton Township

One person was injured in a Benton Township shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Benton Harbor Police say it happened at the 1000 block of Highland Avenue at Blossom Acres Housing. That's the same complex where a man was shot and injured on August 27.

A victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The shooting may have stemmed from a fight that juveniles were having at the apartment complex.

Police are looking for a 25-year-old man, but say the suspect has not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.