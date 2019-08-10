One person injured in crash in Cass County Michigan

One person is in the hospital after a car crash in Cass County Michigan.

The Sheriff's office was called to investigate a personal injury crash that occurred in the 69000 Block of South River Road, Porter Township, Cass County Michigan.

34-year-old, Joshua Lee Austin, from Hudson, IN, was driving Southbound on South River Road when he failed to negotiate a curve.

Austin left the roadway and struck a tree and chain link fence. He suffered a head injury and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital by Porter Township Ambulance.

Seatbelts were not worn and alcohol does appear to be a factor. This case remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include Porter EMS and Porter Fire Department