One person injured in Cass County crash

One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriffs office, it happened at 4:52 p.m. Friday on M217 and Wayne St. in Porter Township.

A car driven by 26-year-old Aaron Russell of Elkhart was traveling southbound on M217 when the second car, driven by 22-year-old Ashanti Knight of Elkhart, collided with Russell's car.

Knight was transported by ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital for her injuries sustained in the crash. Seat belts were worn, and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

This crash remains under investigation.