One person dead, two men arrested in Dowagiac armed robbery

Two men are in jail facing murder charges after they robbed a home in Dowagiac Monday morning.

Police say, two men entered a home in the 700 block of Louise Ave. and killed a 40-year-old man during the robbery.

There were three other people in the home at the time who were tied up by the two men. These victims were not injured.

Investigators say the shooting wasn’t random and that the suspects targeted the home.

A 38-year-old man from White Pigeon, Michigan and a 41-year-old male from Kalamazoo, Michigan were arrested and face murder charges. The 38-year-old suspect was a former resident at the home.

We're learning all charges are pending authorization from the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials say the name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of all family members.