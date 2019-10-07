One person dead after Kosciusko County crash

One person is dead after a collision between an SUV and a semi in Kosciusko County.

It happened Monday at 3:10 p.m. on West Old Road 30 in Etna Township.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2001 Subaru Forester driven by 60-year-old Tony Cormeny, of Bourbon, was heading west on Old Road 30 and went into the path of a 2019 Peterbilt semi.

The Subaru struck the semi head-on as the semi driver, 44-year-old Mark Hott, of Kewanna, Indiana, was trying to move out of the way to avoid the collision.

Cormeny, who was extricated from his vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene while Hott only received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

