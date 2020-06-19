One person dead after two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 6

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash, involving a motorhome, took place on U.S. Highway 6, in Elkhart County.

Authorities say a 2017 Thor Miramar, driven by 54-year-old James Murdock, was heading west on U.S. Highway 6. An unidentified vehicle was also heading the same direction when it stopped at County Road 37.

The motorhome was traveling at an unsafe speed and tried to swerve, so it wouldn't hit the other vehicle, but ended up striking the rear side of the car.

The driver in the unidentified vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Murdock was taken to a hospital for a blood-draw.

The crash investigation is still on-going.

