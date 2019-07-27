One person dead after stabbing in Elkhart

One person is dead after a stabbing in Elkhart early this morning.

The stabbing happened on W. Jefferson Street around 5:27 am

When officers arrived on scene and located a victim. That victim, 33-year-old Jimmie Gillam, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital.

Gillam was later pronounced deceased.

Officers secured the scene and contacted the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821 or the Elkhart Police Tip Line at 574-389-4777